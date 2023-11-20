

Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

A large number of football stars were not spared injury, during the current international break, for the “International Agenda” matches in which the European, African and South American teams play official international matches in the qualifiers for Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup, which… It resulted in huge losses, not only for the teams of these players, but also for the clubs for which they play. The injuries are primarily due to the busy match schedule, which affects the physical capabilities of professional players and exposes them to stress, which makes it easier for them to suffer various injuries.

This “wave” of injuries began more than a week ago, and has not ended yet. Some of them are serious injuries that require long-term treatment, and the list of injuries is long, and its latest victim is the young Spanish star Gabi, the Barcelona player, who left the field crying in the 26th minute, after being injured during a confrontation. The Roja team faced the Georgia team, in the match that ended 3-1 in favor of Spain.

His injury was diagnosed as a complete rupture of the cruciate ligament in his right knee, and the period of his absence has not yet been determined, although some Spanish press sources indicated that it would not be less than 7 or 8 months.

Before him, Real Sociedad player Mikel Oyarzabala was injured during the Cyprus match in the 38th minute after scoring the second goal for “Roja” in the match that ended 3-1, and he left the Spanish national team’s camp.

The list of injured also included Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga, Real Madrid’s midfielder, while he was in one of the training sessions with his country’s national team, even before the national team began its match against Gibraltar, which ended with a historic score of 14-0 in favor of the “Roosters”.

Camavinga was diagnosed with a tear in the internal ligament in his right knee, which will keep him out of action for at least two months.

Young star Warren Zaire-Emery, 17 years old, a Paris Saint-Germain player, was injured after scoring a goal in the “goal party” in which the “Roosters” rained down on Gibraltar’s goal. The injury was diagnosed with a tear in the right ankle with a possible tear in one of the ligaments, and it is expected. To be gone for several weeks.

Marc-Andre Terstegen, Barcelona’s goalkeeper, was also not spared injury while he was with the German national team, which lost in its match against Turkey 1-2. Injuries also included Marcus Rashford, the England national team star, during the Malta match, which ended 2-0 in favor of the “Three Lions”, as a result of his collision. With his colleague Arnold, but coach Gareth Southgate confirmed that it was not serious, and he preferred to rest him.

Norwegian star Erling Haaland, Manchester City’s top scorer, was injured during the friendly match with the Faroe Islands, and did not play for his country’s match against Scotland in Glasgow.

A statement from the Norwegian team explained that the injury is not serious, but requires him to rest and not participate against Scotland. The Italian team lost the efforts of its star defensive lineman, Alessandro Bastoni, the Inter Milan player, due to an injury to the “calf” of his right leg.

The situation was not much different in the continents of South America and Africa, where Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior, a Real Madrid player, was injured in his country’s match against Colombia, which ended the match 2-1 in their favor after the “Seleção” led 1-0.

Vinicius was diagnosed with a tear in his left thigh, keeping him out of action for more than two months. Manchester United and Cameroon goalkeeper Andrea Onana was also injured and was unable to complete the match against Mauritius in the World Cup qualifiers. He returned to his English club for further examinations, and it is not known what happened. If he is able, his club will participate in the match against Everton in the English Premier League next Sunday.

Although these injuries differed and varied from one player to another, they confirm – according to the Monte Carlo Sport Network – the negative impact of the crowded football season with matches, on the players’ performance and physical condition, which makes them more vulnerable to injury, which necessarily affects their performance with their clubs, and these injuries push Clubs often receive a heavy “bill” for the absence of these stars.

The network said that the 2023-2024 season is “very long” because it is crowded with team and club matches, but at the same time it is “shorter” than expected for quite a few club stars on the three continents (Europe, Africa and South America).

#specter #injuries #sweeps #stars #national #teams