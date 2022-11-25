For months, the largest economy in the world has been facing a rise in prices that threatens commercial activity during the end-of-year holiday period.

For the moment, auditing firm Deloitte and the National Retail Federation expect revenue growth to be no more than inflation.

The growth of the consumer price index is gradually slowing in the United States, but it reached 7.7 percent year on year on November 10, which means that an increase in revenue during the winter discounts period will lead to a decline in sales volume.

These fears are increasing in Europe, where “Black Friday” has become popular for about ten years.

In the UK, data firm GlobalData expects a drop in sales volumes on Black Friday despite an increase in revenue.

In Spain, the average spending of Internet users is expected to be 183 euros during Black Friday, compared to an average of 200 euros last year, according to the Spanish consulting firm Tandem Up.

Fear of excess

Last year, the concerns were different, as the sector had to face supply difficulties due to global transport disruptions and factory closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To avoid such difficulties, merchants order their goods well in advance, but with the potential for surplus orders to remain, while consumers reduce their spending.

“Yesterday, the problem was a lack of supplies, and today the problem is an oversupply,” said Neil Saunders, general manager of Global Data Retail.

It is considered that surplus orders may benefit bargain hunters in several sectors such as electronics or apparel.

For many Americans, the rising price of fuel and food is a challenge, but not all of them are affected by inflation in the same way.

Claire Lee, an analyst at Moody’s credit rating agency, states that “low-income people are the most affected (…) because they spend relatively more on basic products.”

So far, American consumers have been less sensitive to the various crises they have known since the beginning of the pandemic, spending more than expected, even when confidence indicators confirmed their concerns.

“constant pressure”

This can be explained in part by the fact that the savings of many families are high after many families benefited from government aid that was distributed during the pandemic, at a time when consumption was at its lowest levels.

However, after US household savings reached a peak of $2,500 billion in mid-2021, it fell to $1,700 billion in 2022, according to Moody’s.

Consumers with annual incomes of less than $35,000 are the first to be affected, as their savings fell 39 percent in the first half of the year, pushing consumer credit higher, according to Federal Reserve data.

“We’re seeing constant pressure” on consumers who are “more focused on their needs and trying to make sure they have enough money by the end of the month,” said Michael Wittinsky, general manager of Dollar Tree discount stores.

The retail sector figures present a mixed picture of consumer health.

“Consumers are very careful and say, ‘OK, if I want to buy something, I want to take advantage of the best deals,'” says Brian Cornell, director of the Target chain.