Obtaining food in the Gaza Strip has become difficult and difficult work, which may cost a person his life.

This is what the situation of the Gazans has reached as their humanitarian situation has worsened and entered an unprecedented stage, with the continued Israeli escalation that has targeted all aspects of life in the Gaza Strip.

These are different and exceptional days that the people of Gaza live in, during which all dining rituals have disappeared due to the war. They barely get one meal a day, and sometimes they are not lucky enough to get it.

Conditions as a result of which the voices of relief organizations rose to sound the alarm that the devastated sector would fall into the hell of famine.

Saeed Al-Ramlawi, a resident of Gaza, describes the situation by saying: “Life has become difficult for us, especially in light of the shortage of water and food, in addition to the high price of flour.”

Near the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, hundreds of Palestinians wait for hours, some of whom spend days outside a United Nations aid distribution center, to obtain flour.

Abdel Salam Al-Majdalawi, a resident, said: “I came here hoping that, after waiting for two weeks, I would be able to get some flour to support my family of seven people… Sometimes we come and wait for between 5 and 6 hours and then return with nothing.” something”.

Nawal Muslim adds: “I go to the supply center every day, risking my life for bombing, in the hope of getting what will satisfy my children who have been starving for days.”

High prices



Another war facing the residents of the Gaza Strip is the insanely high prices of some goods, if available, in light of the scarcity of aid supplies entering the Gaza Strip.

In light of the worsening humanitarian situation, international voices are increasing for the introduction of more life-saving aid into the Gaza Strip, and to avoid further deterioration and falling into the clutches of a more terrifying scenario, which is the hell of hunger, one of the deadly weapons of war.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Palestinian Red Crescent spokesman Ahmed Jibril said:

• Since the first day of the aggression against the Gaza Strip, international organizations have limited themselves to calls only.

• The Israeli occupation forces ignored calls from international organizations.

• All health centers in northern Gaza were completely disrupted and out of work.

• The humanitarian catastrophe is exacerbated by the spread of diseases and epidemics.

• The aid the Gaza Strip receives does not meet its actual needs.

• Shelter centers struggle to meet the needs of those displaced there in light of the limited amount of aid they receive.

• What the occupation forces impose at the crossings hinders the process of accelerating the provision of the necessary humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

• There is no safe place in the Gaza Strip.

• If people are transferred from the south of the Gaza Strip to more narrow shelter centers in the Rafah area, the matter will further aggravate the crisis, making it difficult to control what might result from it.