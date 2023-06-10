This is in addition to the sharp changes in the labor market with the ongoing “downsizing” wave, and in parallel with the poor access to financing, in addition to the crises faced by major sectors such as the real estate sector and other sectors.

According to the latest reports issued by the World Bank, global growth has slowed sharply, and the risk of financial stress has increased in emerging markets and developing economies amid rising global interest rates.According to the latest report on the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects.

Global growth is expected to slow from 3.1 percent in 2022 to 2.1 percent in 2023.

In emerging market and developing countries other than China, growth is expected to slow to 2.9 percent this year from 4.1 percent last year.

The specter of recession still looms large

In such a “suffocating” atmosphere, while a state of “uncertainty” dominates the global economy, what can people do to avoid as much of the effects of any possible recession that is still on the horizon, be it a moderate recession or a severe recession?

Of course, the answer differs in terms of the nature of the economic situation specific to each country, but in general a set of general precautionary measures are usually recommended in the face of any of the scenarios associated with the specter of economic recession.

Professor at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, who specializes in strategic planning and business development, Scott Latham, provides a set of general ideas about the economic recession and how it affects people’s lives, and also provides a set of recommended tips for dealing during recessions for individuals and institutions, and talks about the scene in America as the largest economy in the world and how it looks in light of these threats:

People need to be aware that a slowdown in the economy is possible, with direct repercussions for them.

The balance in the labor market is likely to move from the employee to the employer’s favor, or at least back to balance, which greatly and directly affects the business.

People have to be smart about their career decisions (sticking to work as much as possible).

Unfortunately, as interest rates increase, many factors such as housing prices and mortgage rates will be “out of control”.

People should start developing skills towards the emerging new technology.

There is usually a big increase in economic activity after a recession.. “Be prepared and have marketable skills.”

Conflicting economic indicators

In light of the conflicting economic indicators about whether there will be a recession or not in the near future, Latham says: “Looking at the recent economic outlook in the United States, I am not inclined to say that a recession is likely here, however, I am aware that other regions, such as Central Europe, North Africa and Southeast Asia are likely to experience an economic downturn.

The technical definition of recession is that it means a contraction of economic activity for a sustained period, usually up to two consecutive quarters.

However, the American academic points out, at the same time, to “the instability of the economy at the present time”, which leads to the difficulty of determining a specific part of the economy that is in a state of balance. The US economy at the present time is like a snowball that is being shaken, as the snow flies, and then it settles.

In general, he explains that in light of these conditions, consumer confidence, corporate investment, and job creation are not only in a state of fluctuation and change, but rather in a state of contradiction, which means that these elements are in conflict and rivalry. Hence, it indicates that the current economic signs are difficult to understand and read properly.

Hence, the American academic points out that:

An economic recession is structural, that is, there is a problem in the underlying economy that exacerbates the situation due to uncertainty.

Examples include: the great recession caused by the speculative real estate market mechanisms, and the recession experienced by technology companies (in the early 2000s) due to the speculative business models in this sector.

In both cases, there were negative economic fundamentals, which makes the situation unstable, after which the human factor enters illogically and increases the state of panic and uncertainty in the economy.

In general, these two factors – negative fundamentals and irrational human behavior – combine to trigger an economic recession.

Recession threats… could have been avoided

As for the current situation, he points out that the threats of the current economic recession could have been avoided had different measures been taken, stressing that the size of the economic stimulus that was implemented due to the Corona pandemic (which is the case for many governments around the world is among the measures taken to protect the economy during The pandemic), in addition to the low interest policy pursued by the US Central Bank in the past decade, contributed to the increase in inflation in the United States. With interest rates currently raised and future increases expected, institutions and companies are concerned and begin to reduce their investments in equipment, labor, and others.

With regard to the American case, the professor at the University of Massachusetts in Lowell also places some blame on the current US administration led by Joe Biden. This is because it injected a large amount of money into the economy and did not take the advice of the economists who warned it against it. He believes that these large monetary and fiscal policies may have contributed to increasing inflation and increasing volatility in the market.

And he continues: The American economy was addicted to cheap money (referring to low interest rates) and was not sustainable.. I am amazed that we have come this far without feeling some pain.. Then the Corona pandemic struck the world, and here we are now in a state of imbalance. And this was a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, but we would have been better off if we had raised interest rates in the last decade.

Last Tuesday, Goldman Sachs downplayed, in a research note, the possibility that Washington would enter a recession during the next year, and said that these possibilities “became less than expectations,” especially after the decision to raise the debt ceiling.

On the other hand, Bloomberg had quoted JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon last week warning of what he described as a “looming great economic risk” and indicated that given those risks, “I will accept a recession.” Goldilocks happily.”

The impact of recession on people’s lives

And according to the possibilities of recession hanging over the scene, the professor at the University of Massachusetts in Lowell speaks, in his statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy”, about the impact of these conditions and economic conditions on the average citizen, saying:

People with middle and low incomes will feel the impact of the economic recession more than those with higher incomes.

The biggest impact will be around job opportunities; The labor market will narrow in the coming months, and wages will begin to decline, making the personal economic situation of these people more difficult.

Signs are beginning to emerge of job cuts and mass layoffs.

Some geographic areas will be affected more than others.

With regard to the impact of some regions, an example is inferred from the United States of America, where Boston, which has a diversified economy that relies on various sectors such as financial services, health care, life sciences, and technology, may have a lesser impact compared to the state of Michigan, which relies heavily on industries related to consumer products. and the automotive industry.

In light of these data, and while the professor at the University of Massachusetts in Lowell, who specializes in strategic planning and business development, does not know exactly whether the US economy is heading towards a recession or not, he expresses his desire to be optimistic, and after a difficult period in recent years, He does not want an economic recession or even a period of balanced inflation. He believes that: