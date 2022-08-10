The Chinese embassy in London on Wednesday condemned what it called “irresponsible” British statements after British Foreign Secretary Liz Terrace summoned the Chinese ambassador to provide an explanation for Beijing’s actions towards Taiwan.
On Wednesday, Truss summoned the Chinese ambassador, saying China’s “increasingly aggressive behavior” in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan threatens peace and stability in the region surrounding Taiwan.
The Chinese embassy said on Twitter that the ambassador “rejected and strongly condemned the irresponsible rhetoric from the UK regarding China’s legitimate and necessary response to the US House Speaker’s visit to Taiwan” in a meeting with a senior British Foreign Office official.
“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. No foreign country, including the United Kingdom, has the right to interfere in China’s internal affairs,” she added.
China conducted its largest-ever maneuvers around the self-ruled island, which it considers part of its territory, after Pelosi’s visit, the highest-level visit by a US official to the island in decades.
#specter #crisis #Britain #China #Taiwan
Leave a Reply