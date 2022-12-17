The girl received fractures after falling into the orchestra pit of the Saratov Conservatory

The spectator was injured after falling into the orchestra pit at the Saratov State Conservatory named after L.V. Sobinova. About it told Minister of Health of the region Oleg Kostin in his Telegram channel.

It is specified that the nineteen-year-old victim was diagnosed with a closed craniocerebral injury, as well as a fracture of the scapula and a closed fracture of the lower leg. “There will be hospitalization in the first city hospital. Currently, they are waiting for the rescue service to be transported from the pit (depth) of two meters,” the minister wrote.

