Proteus He was a German shepherd from the Mexican Army who participated in the rescue tasks after the earthquake that occurred on February 15 in Turkey and Syria, and which so far leaves a balance of at least 42,000 dead.

The dog died last weekend from a cave-in while digging through the rubble. Unfortunately, one of the dogs of the National Defense Secretariat died, there at work, the Proteo dog, in recent days,” said the head of the agency, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, at the presidential morning press conference.

In a video of the Army broadcast on social networks, homage is paid to the rescue dog with images of the moments when he searched among the rubble.

“You were always a strong, hard-working dog who never gave up. Now I only have to thank you for having brought me, unfortunately you will not be able to get there with me. I will always remember you,” says officer Villeda, who worked with Proteus.

Trabzonspor fans pay tribute to Proteo

The feeling of gratitude towards Proteo reached football this Thursday, during the match between Trabzonspor, from Turkey, and Basel, from Switzerland, in the tie prior to the round of 16 of the Conference League. It was the first international match played in Turkey after the earthquake.

The Trabzonspor fans produced a spectacular tifo in which they paid tribute to Proteo and, with him, to all the personnel who came to that country to participate in the rescue work.

The typhus of the year was made by the fans of the Turkish Trabzonspor against Basel in the Conference League. A rescuer with puppies in his arms in honor of his work after the earthquake.pic.twitter.com/TLq0BlWeLH — Alfonso Hernandez (@AlfonsoH) February 16, 2023

The club, where the Colombians Teófilo Gutiérrez and Hugo Rodallega played at the time, had already made a gesture with those affected by the earthquake, by opening the doors of its training academy to receive at least 30 children who were affected and treat their wounded, plus ten other girls at Kadir Özcan’s headquarters, with the same objective.

SPORTS

with AFP

More sports news