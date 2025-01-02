Within the list of ‘Most beautiful towns in France’ (The most beautiful villages of France) there are real gems, such as Riquewhir in Alsace, Saint-Suliac in Brittany or Saint-Céneri-le-Gérei in Lower Normandy, although there are many other towns that are more near the border with Spain and that are ideal for a weekend getaway during these autumn weeks, as is the Najac case.

This beautiful town of Aveyron region It is located less than two hours from the city of Toulouse and less than four from the border and the Pyrenees. The beauty of your architectural heritage, the privileged location in which it is located and the beautiful surroundings that surrounds it have made Najac one of the most impressive towns in the south of France, and for this reason it has become a perfect destination for lovers of rural tourism.

Najac, a medieval jewel in the south of France

Najac town, southern France Getty Images

Najac stands as a ridge over a meander of the Aveyron river. Its medieval character is reinforced by the impressive castle from the mid-13th century built at the top of the plume and dominating the entire town. This fortress was ordered to be built by Alphonse of Poitiers in the same place where there was another fort, and although the entire enclosure is not preserved, you can still see the keep and the walls that protected it, as well as two other smaller turrets, the parade ground and the drawbridge through which it is accessed.

In addition to the castle, which is considered Historical Monument, In Najac you can also visit other medieval buildings full of charm, such as the Gothic church of Saint John the Evangelist or the incredible St. Bartholomew’s Chapel, both from the 14th century. Of course, there is nothing like walking through the streets of the town to soak up the historical essence that emerges in this town in the Occitania region, which is also located in a spectacular location.

Street in Najac, a beautiful town in the Aveyron region (France) Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Najac is a green town surrounded by forests which, both in winter and summer, are dressed in surprising and diverse colors.” This is how the Aveyron tourism portal defines this extraordinary town of 700 inhabitants, and that is that the surrounding environment It is a paradise for nature lovers. From hiking trails to kayaking on the river, The activities that can be done near the commune are perfect to complement a fascinating excursion.

