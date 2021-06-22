No Audi A3 without S3 and no S3 without RS 3. It is still a while to wait for the official presentation, but that super sporty variant is revealing more and more secrets. What do we already know about the 2021 Audi RS 3, which will be available again as a Sportback and as a Berlinline?

About the engine: not more powerful, but…

The new Audi RS 3 gets the latest generation of the celebrated 2.5 TFSI power unit, the blown five-cylinder engine with the characteristic 1-2-4-5-3 firing order. The power remains the same, but the 400 hp spread over a wider speed range (between 5,600 and 7,000 rpm). The maximum torque increases by 20 Nm and is now 500 Nm. That power is put on the tarmac via the robotic S Tronic with double clutch and seven gears.

About the performance: under 4 seconds

Aided by a launch control function and the Quattro all-wheel drive, the new Audi RS 3 will now sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, three seconds faster than its predecessor. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h, but with the optional RS Dynamic package, the speedometer’s digital needle continues up to 290 km/h. That is again 10 km/h faster than the previous Audi RS 3.

About the Quattro drivetrain: with RS Torque Splitter

The 4Motion all-wheel drive with torque vectoring function and drift mode that Volkswagen introduced on the new VW Golf R forms the basis for the Quattro system of the new Audi RS 3. Thanks to the so-called RS Torque Splitter, the engine torque is not only distributed over the front and the rear axle, but also between the rear wheels themselves. Because you can send up to 100% of the power to one of the rear wheels, you can throw the new Audi RS 3 from one corner to the next while drifting. Watch the video and discover the different possibilities of the RS Torque Splitter.