Club América is one of the most popular in Liga MX. According to figures from Consulta Mitofsky, the Águilas have 19% preference among Mexican fans. The team is the most winner of the championship and also the one that generates the most reactions in the rival teams. During the most recent semester, the Águilas dominated the regular phase of the tournament from start to finish, but were eliminated in the semifinals.
With its fans in mind, Club América unveiled a special and collectible shirt that Azulcremas fans who register and participate in a race organized by the Coapa institution will receive.
The unique jersey has the traditional colors of America, but also features Christmas iconography such as bells, gifts, candy canes, reindeer, gingerbread cookies.
This collectible Christmas sweater will be available to users who register for the America’s race that will take place on December 18. Runners will be able to wear this exclusive shirt whether they sign up to run the three, five or ten kilometer runs.
The registration fee for the Club América Christmas race is 600 pesos in the case of the five and ten kilometer race, and 500 pesos in the case of the three kilometer recreational race, which is open to children and adults.
