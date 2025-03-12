Francisco Rivera and Cayetano Rivera have been news again in recent days after coming to light in what point is the fight to recover the belongings of his father Paquirrialthough it is still unknown where their costumes and capes are.

Joaquín Moeckel, a lawyer of the bullfighters, revealed in D Heart that Francisco and Cayetano Rivera have always said that These belongings do not have any type of economic value, but an incalculable valuefor different reasons. “

“The two have dedicated themselves to being bullfighters. If my father is a lawyer and I have inherited a robe of him, he has a romantic value that would not have for another person,” he said.

As he said, all they have left to try is to undertake a judicial procedure, claiming Isabel Pantoja the belongings. However, neither he nor his represented, the Rivera brothers, are for the work of carrying out such an action.

Cayetano, in front of the mirror. Instagram Cayetano Rivera

Meanwhile, Cayetano, who announced his next withdrawal from bullfighting and currently maintains a Stable relationship with Maria Cerqueirahas just published an image that has left its fans very surprised.

Without a t -shirt, with cape in the hand and with a special mask, Cayetano shows all his fans its marked and defined oblique and abdominal and their marked biceps.