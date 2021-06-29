In addition to having a clean view of our Solar System, the International Space Station (EEI or ISS in English) offers an armchair in the first row to contemplate the heavenly bodies. This week, NASA shared a clean, seven-frame image of the space lab as it was traversing the Sun.

The shot is the work of the photographer of the space agency Joel kowsky, who was in charge of achieving this impressive sequence of images in which the transit of the ISS can be seen.

The transit lasted approximately 0.54 seconds and was recorded while Kowsky’s camera was firing at the rate of 10 frames per second.

The choice of the moment was not by chance. Kowsky points out that there are many websites that help identify when the ISS is about to pass through the Sun. However, timing and timing are often the main challenges.

“With a very limited visibility path along the ground, having a clear climate at the identified location is one of the most limiting factors in being able to capture a traffic,” explains Kowsky.

If one considers that the speed at which the ISS is moving is about 8 kilometers per second, you will understand that it is not an easy task to capture the passage of the station and that a perfectly aligned sequence has been left.

Another key factor, since the photo is taken from the Earth, is to have a favorable climate, where there are no clouds that interfere with the visual and adequate equipment to avoid damaging the view.

From the USA

The photograph was taken from a location near Nellysford, Virginia, in the United States. How it is dated June 25, NASA claims that astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet were working outside the spacecraft at the time.

“The team was working outside on the station’s port 6 truss. to install the second Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA) on Power Channel 4B”, He detailed in his statement.

The two astronauts making modifications to the exterior of the spacecraft. Photo AF

The six-hour, 45-minute spacewalk was the third for Pesquet and Kimbrough in less than two weeks, as they completed work to augment the space station’s power systems.

The iROSA panel deployed on Friday was the second of six new panels to be installed at the station. Additionally, power channels 2B and 4B on port 6 (P6) truss have the new arrangements implemented.

There are currently seven astronauts aboard the space station. Besides Pesquet and Kimbrough, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Mark Vande Hei reside on board, along with Japanese Akihiko Hoshide and Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy.

The ISS travels at a speed of eight kilometers per second (28,800 km / h). It makes a complete revolution of the Earth every 90 minutes The astronauts who inhabit its interior can contemplate 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets daily. However, capturing this ship just as it is getting in the way of the Sun is an event worth celebrating.

SL