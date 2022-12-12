Club América has one goal for the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament: reach the grand final and win the title. Fernando Ortiz’s squad looked dominant in the Apertura 2022 and did not tire of breaking records in the regular phase of the competition, however, the Águilas were surprisingly eliminated in the semifinals by Toluca.
In the series against the Red Devils, the Azulcremas looked superior in both games, but they lacked precision when it came to defining and they also suffered serious neglect in their lower box. To strengthen the defense, the Americanist board has already signed Israel Reyes, a central defender who has performed well with Puebla over the past year.
Likewise, one of the priorities of the Coapa team is to hire a right-back, after the departure of Jorge Sánchez to European soccer.
To solve the problem at the front, América has not made any big signings yet, but it will give a second chance to Leonardo Suárez, who ended his loan with Santos Laguna and will seek revenge with the cream-blue jersey.
Suárez had a gray step in his first journey with the Águilas, but with the Guerreros he had an outstanding performance throughout a year. With Santos, he played 33 games, scored eight goals and gave five assists.
The Argentine winger will dispute a position with Alejandro Zendejas, who was a figure for the Eagles in the Apertura 2022, and Jürgen Damm, who has played the role of relief, but could take more prominence this semester.
On the left side, the competition is no less: the Uruguayan Brian Rodríguez and Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez will fight for ownership. The two attackers from Charrúas offered interesting things last semester and in Clausura 2023 they will have fierce and positive competition for the team.
To this mix we must add an element like Roger Martínez, who is capable of delivering crack details when he sets his mind to it. In the 2022 Apertura, the Colombian was unable to shine as he would have wanted due to a severe injury. For this tournament, if he remains in the institution, Roger will have a chance to prove his worth.
Finally, Henry Martín will seek to maintain the positive inertia of recent months. The Yucatecan striker had an incredible semester with the Eagles and also shone at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It seems that he will be the team’s starting and immovable striker.
The great doubt of this attack is Federico Viñas. The Uruguayan striker has not been able to return to his best level and it is not yet defined whether he will continue in America or leave the institution.
