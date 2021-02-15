LG Rollable boasts one of the most interesting designs of the new generation of smart phones. If manufacturers like Samsung fold the flexible screen into a book-like format, LG opts for a roll up screen to shorten / expand the flexible screen.

Pressured by prices from Chinese firms, LG is one of the most undervalued companies in the mobile industry. Few companies can boast of having challenged the way we use a smartphone by offering different form factors to the general, boring and of which there are a thousand identical designs. One last sample we had in the LG WING.

LG Rollable is the ‘most difficult yet’ in the new generation of mobiles. A few months ago we offered you a preview of its main characteristics that how it does not go through your screen. A flexible OLED that is stored rolled up on the side for the user to remove when they need to expand it and reach the 7.4 inches diagonal, practically a tablet.

The resolutions will be different depending on the activity. Standard 2428 × 1080 pixels (20: 9), with a video mode with 2428 × 1366 pixels (16: 9) and a productivity mode of 2428 × 1600 pixels (3: 2). Its chipset would be the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, accompanied by a huge amount of RAM to accompany it: 16 Gbytes. The device would have a 4,200 mAh battery, a reasonable capacity considering its design.

LG Rollable, Second screen?

A patent published on February 12 in the CNIPA (National Administration of Intellectual Property of China) puts us on the track of an interesting component in this type of folding smartphones. A small secondary screen on the back that would be used for typical Android “always-on” functions for notifications, clock, weather, calls or others, without having to use the main screen.

The design patent also reveals that LG will include the keypad, speakers and microphones on the left edge of the terminal, presumably to free up space inside the device for the roll-up display. The patent shows a really narrow thickness and a rollable screen whose size can be increased by approximately 40% when the phone is opened, which confirms that it can also be used as a tablet.

For a ‘smooth’ gliding process, LG is using a rail system that would be visible in the extended position. On the back of the device, next to the secondary display, you can see a triple sensor camera setup.

Novel and interesting, although It remains to be seen if this LG Rollable reaches the market and in what time frame. Other companies such as Samsung and TCL are working on a similar concept, although a short-term launch is not certain either. Samsung is currently the king of folding with the Fold and Flip series and the one with the most capacity to carry out this type of project.