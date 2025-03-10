The UFC 313 left memorable moments for Mixed Martial Arts fans (MMA). The main one was the fall of Alex Pereira against the Russian Magomed Ankalaev, which was proclaimed undisputed champion of the semi -marked weight (205 pounds or 93 kilos) of the UFC. Another moment that will remain in the viewers retina was the magnificent combat held by Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, who was awarded the night’s fight. Although without a doubt, what lit the Las Vegas public was the rotating kick with which Mauricio Ruffy turned off King Green’s lights.

This unpredictable -style Brazilian belongs to the fashion team that is sweeping the American company, the ‘Nerds’ Fighting. Ruffy had debuted at the UFC in May last year with an action that did not leave anyone indifferent. His great kicks and hitting style captivated fans. It is one of those talents that arise from time to time, that they see the fights to A different rhythm to the rest. Understand the fight in another way.

After achieving another outstanding performance in his second commitment to James Llontop, he came to UFC 313 against another dangerous Striker (hitter), the veteran King Green. The American style is very marked, with low hands and a refined style. However, Ruffy had something prepared that nobody saw coming. With a tremendous rotating kick He knocked Green. Honoring his nickname (One Shot), the Brazilian slept as soon as he connects.

However, the important thing in this type of blows is almost more important to prepare than the impact in itself. From the beginning of the assault Ruffy cornered his rivaltaking the center and with an open guard that allowed him to gain distance. He began to measure the left with his hand, once he had Green totally measured almost he knocked out with a straight right, although he resisted. That also served to verify that the American defense was based on the nod and motion of trunk. With everything ready, Ruffy cornered him in the fence, he released a leftist hook to the body to make sure he did not raise his hands and take advantage of the inertia of the movement The rotating kick camouflaged perfectlywhich connected fully to the opponent’s skull. Undoubtedly, the complicated movement, the shortage with which these techniques in the UFC are usually seen and the way of falling from Green, give all the elements so that this KO is a strong candidate for the best of the year.