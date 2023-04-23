The spectacular goal in the Premier League, which reminded René Higuita, video

The Spanish Pablo Fornals, author of a scorpion goal with the West Ham United, He assured that it has not been easy “not having minutes”, as an explanation for the tears he showed after scoring the 0-4 against him Bournemouth.

The Spanish attacker participated in West Ham’s win against Bournemouth with a scorpion goal in the final minutes.

(Dani Alves: photo of the private ‘suite’ in the nightclub, key evidence in his case)

(Tadej Pogacar suffers a fracture and will undergo surgery, is the Tour de France in danger?)

“I tried to touch the ball as I could because I think I was the only one who was up for the shot,” explained the Spaniard on Sky Sports.

Set play?

“It hasn’t been easy, it’s not easy for anyone, because everyone wants to play and for me, personally, it’s been difficult, so I’m grateful for having the opportunity to play and because we had a great game,” said Fornals.

The scorer came out with 25 minutes to go after having played just 70 minutes in the last six games.

“This means a lot to us and personally to me,” admitted Fornals.

(‘Supermán’ López: the sports event with which he can return to Europe) (Bus full of fans causes serious accident, video)

EFE