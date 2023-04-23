Monday, April 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The spectacular goal in the Premier League, which reminded René Higuita, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 23, 2023
in Sports
0
The spectacular goal in the Premier League, which reminded René Higuita, video


close

Premier league

Premier league.

Premier league.

It was scored by Pablo Fornals in the West Ham United vs. Bournemouth.

The Spanish Pablo Fornals, author of a scorpion goal with the West Ham United, He assured that it has not been easy “not having minutes”, as an explanation for the tears he showed after scoring the 0-4 against him Bournemouth.

See also  Mayor of Santa Marta offers reward to catch unruly fans

The Spanish attacker participated in West Ham’s win against Bournemouth with a scorpion goal in the final minutes.

(Dani Alves: photo of the private ‘suite’ in the nightclub, key evidence in his case)
(Tadej Pogacar suffers a fracture and will undergo surgery, is the Tour de France in danger?)

“I tried to touch the ball as I could because I think I was the only one who was up for the shot,” explained the Spaniard on Sky Sports.

Set play?

“It hasn’t been easy, it’s not easy for anyone, because everyone wants to play and for me, personally, it’s been difficult, so I’m grateful for having the opportunity to play and because we had a great game,” said Fornals.

The scorer came out with 25 minutes to go after having played just 70 minutes in the last six games.

“This means a lot to us and personally to me,” admitted Fornals.
(‘Supermán’ López: the sports event with which he can return to Europe) (Bus full of fans causes serious accident, video)

See also  Gerard Piqué says you have to be 'tough and inflexible' with the Dani Alves case

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#spectacular #goal #Premier #League #reminded #René #Higuita #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled Kyiv and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk

Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled Kyiv and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result