Mixed martial arts (MMA) they save lives. Or at least they change them. They are facts. And they are more than proven. The last gesture that explains this statement is found within the UFC, the largest league in this sport. There are countless stories of personal improvement that we find within this discipline and the UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, has made it evident once again.

Known as Poatan (stone hand), Alex Pereira made a career in kickboxing, where he became a Glory world champion and, some time later, made the transition to MMA. After signing for the UFC, he managed to become middleweight champion and later the light heavyweight champion, currently being one of the great superstars of the company run by Dana White.

However, there was a time when things were not going so well for the award-winning Brazilian. The one from Sao Paulo had a time when alcohol dominated his life and he dedicated himself to retreading tires in Brazil. But combat sports allowed him to create a path of discipline, sacrifice, effort and success. So much so that today his fight purses are millionaires and he has been able to help those who were always there for him.

Their home today. Thank you very much my God. pic.twitter.com/HlwonZxT1g — Alex “Poatan” Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) December 3, 2024

In addition to giving a very good life to his children, Pereira has always had his parents in his mind. Already a star, he went to his parents’ house for lunch, a place that was extremely precarious, something more similar to a shanty, with its exposed brick walls. Poatan was aware that as soon as he had enough money saved, he was going to give them a gift that would change their lives forever.









And that gift has arrived. The UFC champion has bought his parents a huge house, practically a mansion, totally modern and that looks like one of those luxury chalets that we can find in places like La Moraleja or La Finca in Madrid. Pereira never forgot his origins, the humility of his family, and being already one of the greatest figures in MMA, he wanted to return the love to his parents with a present that they will never forget.