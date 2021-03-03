A total of 29,408 seniors have died in residences due to COVID-19 or compatible symptoms, according to a report with the aggregated data sent by the autonomous communities to the IMSERSO on the situation of the residential centers in their territory. The document reveals that in 2020 a total of 16,281 people with confirmed Covid-19 died in nursing homes, and another 9,859 with compatible symptoms.

A true drama that if we also take into account that at least 86,219 older people (68,745 correspond to 2020) have been infected in the more than 5,400 residences in Spain. That is, according to official statistics, practically 1 in 3 residents has died in social and health centers since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fortunately, the arrival of vaccines is completely changing the landscape since the contagions in the residences, and with it the possibility of regretting more deaths, have collapsed. The effect of vaccines is real since, for example, positives have decreased by 95% in the week between January 24 and February 21.

In this way, the role played by vaccination plan, which began on December 27 with the inoculation of the first dose to Araceli Rosario Hidalgo, a 96-year-old resident of the Los Olmos public center for the elderly (Guadalajara), It is one of the factors that have caused the change in trend and the pronounced decline in the number of infections, 215, and deaths, 157, from February 15 to 21.

Are vaccines the only ones responsible?

Despite there is increasing evidence that immunization in residences is the main factor that has caused the dizzying decline in cases and deaths, experts also consider other reasons that may help explain such a significant change in trend.

Vaccination has been a differential fact since the protocols have not changed in recent weeks and the control in the social health centers is very high. So nothing has changed except vaccines. But the situation is more complex.

Not surprisingly, the improvement in the figures can also be attributed to the restrictions in force throughout the national territory, which have reduced transmissibility and which have crystallized in a dizzying decrease in the generalized cumulative incidence. What’s more, the fact that there are many users who have already passed the disease and that the residences have become real strengths To protect its users, it has also played a fundamental role in controlling the situation. Vaccines have sped up the process, but it all adds up.