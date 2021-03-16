The essential is not always invisible to the eye. At least two dead burned, some 300 families affected, almost 8,000 hectares burned. Suspicion of arson and suspicion that possibly never know anything else. This is the essential for most people. Not for a part of politics as neither are the stones against the president’s combi in Lago Puelo.

The essentials for politics, a politics that is endured less and less and smells worse and worse, is the fight for the candidacies for the legislatures this year in Chubut. Also, the management of the box with many millions of aid arranged by the Rosada for municipalities in the area.

Among the things that we have verified with this episode is that the Minister of the Environment, Juan Cabandié, exists. We found out that it existed because fell there for a more political than environmental issue: the mayors of Lago Puelo and El Hoyo, the most affected places, are campers like him.

Cabandié presents himself as a militant official and surprises when use what is called inclusive language. At the touch, Governor Arcion appears, announcing the silver package promised by Fernández and Fernández himself appears, informing the governor that he has decided to go there.

They agree on the itinerary. Fernández arrives by helicopter to El Bolsón and leaves by van for Lago Puelo. Arcioni also arrives and before that, the ministers who gather in a school waiting for Fernández. But Fernández changes route and ends in the cultural center, where Cabandié has made headquarters.

They have decided it with the mayors of Puelo and El Hoyo and the deputy Igón, of La Cámpora, who manages the ANSeS of Esquel and was born in Mercedes as his friend, Interior Minister Wado De Pedro.

Arcioni finds out about the change by following the presidential caravan. No one has told him or her. The one who is aware of everything is his local enemy, the president of the PJ Carlos Linares, who He has not lived in peace since Arcioni beat him in 2019. Both are from Comodoro Rivadavia. Arcioni was deputy of Das Neves and candidate for governor upon the death of Das Neves. Came by Massa, his main political partner.

Protesters attacked the van that transported Alberto Fernández to Lago Puelo. Photo Diary Río Negro

The entourage is left unprotected by the swerve: the Police have been deployed to guard a road that will not travel. Although Chubut is a complicated placeThe Military House, managed by Colonel Guglielmi, has not sent people either, close to Zannini. It is the same that accumulates the success of the walking barrabravas for La Rosada as Pancho for his house in Maradona’s wake.

Those who are not confused are the anti-mining militants that come from Bariloche and El Bolsón and they go direct to the Cultural Center, where they are run by others not confused: the UOCRA gang brought from Esquel to offer the president the traditional kick and march combo. Without police, Fernández is within reach of the violent. Seeing how things get, turn around.

And seeing how things reverberated, De Pedro, the minister who must take care of the relationship with the governors, tweets in favor of La Cámpora officials and against Arcioni with an incredible argument: he says that the presence of the governor was not foreseen.

Below is the fight between Igón and Linares against Arcioni for the seats in the Senate. Above, Cristina, what do you need? not lose even half a bank in October. And the fires? Fine thanks.