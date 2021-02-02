The best journalists specializing in motor information from the Spanish press are part of the jury in charge of choosing the Best Car of the Year. In the 49th edition, the one that the winner of 2021 is chosen, the list of professional juries continues to grow with the addition of representatives from new media. On this occasion, there will be 36 information professionals from the motor world.
The weight of the final vote to choose the winner is divided into three parts. The vote of the Professional Jury (journalists specialized in motoring) will have a weight of 75% on the final result. 25% of the weight will correspond to ABC Premium subscribers, and 5% of registered users, in ABC.es, who will be able to vote [PINCHANDO AQUÍ].
Each registered user will be able to vote every day during the voting period, limited to once a day. ABC Premium subscribers will be able to vote only once in the entire contest. Voting will take place from nine o’clock (09.00) on Monday, February 1, until twenty-four hours (24.00) on Sunday, February 14, both from 2021. If there is a tie in votes between several models, the one that received the least votes in the last week of voting will be eliminated from among them. If when applying the first tiebreaker criterion, this will be maintained, the third week of voting will be considered and so on until the tie is broken.
Jury Selection
The selection of the members of the so-called professional jury has been made by ABC among those media whose managers of the motor section They have attended the presentations and tests organized by the brands to publicize their new models.
Each professional jury must evaluate nine parameters in all car models, scoring 13 points for the best car, 11 the next, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 point, in each of the following aspects: Quality / price ratio; Design; Engines (range); Driving sensations; Comfort / habitability; Technology and driving aids; Consumption; Reliability / guarantee and Efficiency (CO2 and NOx emissions).
These are the members of the Jury:
ABC Patxi Fernandez
AGENCY EFE Javier Millán
AUTO BILD Gabriel Jiménez
AUTOCASION.COM Isabel García Casado
AUTOCLUB Diego Azúa
AUTOFÁCIL – Team Luike Juan Hernández-Luike on behalf of the Test Team
CANARY ISLANDS 7 Juan Carlos de Felipe Cruz
CAR & DRIVER Agustín de Tena on behalf of the Test Team
COCHES.NET Joan Dalmau
CRONO MOTOR José Manuel Orriols Nuñez
CÁDIZ JOURNAL Luismi Vitoria
DIARY OF LEON Javier Fernández Zardón
DIARY OF NAVARRA Íñigo Alzueta Aramburu
SOUTH DIARY Rafael Ruiz Recio
LAST MINUTE DIARY Francisco Tortella Tugores
THE COMMERCE Juan Carlos Grande Palomares
THE CONFIDENTIAL Carlos Fernández Cancela
THE POST Manuel Cortés Rodríguez
THE MONTAÑES JOURNAL José Luis Pérez Sánchez
ECONOMIST Juanjo Santacana
THE SPANISH José Luis García Cano
THE HERALD OF ARAGON Óscar Nieto Yoldi
THE WORLD / MOTOR BRAND Félix García
THE NEWSPAPER OF CATALUNYA María Ángeles Pujol Gomá
THE PROGRESS Arturo Reboredo Brea
EUROPA PRESS Carlos Drake
GROUP V (Altagama and Cars) Eduardo Cano
TODAY José Antonio Polo Castellano
THE REASON Carlos de Miguel Egea
THE VANGUARD Francesc Pla Cucurull
THE VOICE OF GALICIA Juan Ares
THE PROVINCES Alex Adalid
MORE THAN CARS Gonzalo Serrano
MOTOR 16 Ángel Carchenilla on behalf of the Test Team
CAR MAGAZINE Emilio Olivares
ZINET MEDIA José Mauel González
