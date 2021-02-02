The best journalists specializing in motor information from the Spanish press are part of the jury in charge of choosing the Best Car of the Year. In the 49th edition, the one that the winner of 2021 is chosen, the list of professional juries continues to grow with the addition of representatives from new media. On this occasion, there will be 36 information professionals from the motor world.

The weight of the final vote to choose the winner is divided into three parts. The vote of the Professional Jury (journalists specialized in motoring) will have a weight of 75% on the final result. 25% of the weight will correspond to ABC Premium subscribers, and 5% of registered users, in ABC.es, who will be able to vote [PINCHANDO AQUÍ].

Each registered user will be able to vote every day during the voting period, limited to once a day. ABC Premium subscribers will be able to vote only once in the entire contest. Voting will take place from nine o’clock (09.00) on Monday, February 1, until twenty-four hours (24.00) on Sunday, February 14, both from 2021. If there is a tie in votes between several models, the one that received the least votes in the last week of voting will be eliminated from among them. If when applying the first tiebreaker criterion, this will be maintained, the third week of voting will be considered and so on until the tie is broken.

Jury Selection



The selection of the members of the so-called professional jury has been made by ABC among those media whose managers of the motor section They have attended the presentations and tests organized by the brands to publicize their new models.

Each professional jury must evaluate nine parameters in all car models, scoring 13 points for the best car, 11 the next, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 point, in each of the following aspects: Quality / price ratio; Design; Engines (range); Driving sensations; Comfort / habitability; Technology and driving aids; Consumption; Reliability / guarantee and Efficiency (CO2 and NOx emissions).

These are the members of the Jury:



ABC Patxi Fernandez

AGENCY EFE Javier Millán

AUTO BILD Gabriel Jiménez

AUTOCASION.COM Isabel García Casado

AUTOCLUB Diego Azúa

AUTOFÁCIL – Team Luike Juan Hernández-Luike on behalf of the Test Team

CANARY ISLANDS 7 Juan Carlos de Felipe Cruz

CAR & DRIVER Agustín de Tena on behalf of the Test Team

COCHES.NET Joan Dalmau

CRONO MOTOR José Manuel Orriols Nuñez

CÁDIZ JOURNAL Luismi Vitoria

DIARY OF LEON Javier Fernández Zardón

DIARY OF NAVARRA Íñigo Alzueta Aramburu

SOUTH DIARY Rafael Ruiz Recio

LAST MINUTE DIARY Francisco Tortella Tugores

THE COMMERCE Juan Carlos Grande Palomares

THE CONFIDENTIAL Carlos Fernández Cancela

THE POST Manuel Cortés Rodríguez

THE MONTAÑES JOURNAL José Luis Pérez Sánchez

ECONOMIST Juanjo Santacana

THE SPANISH José Luis García Cano

THE HERALD OF ARAGON Óscar Nieto Yoldi

THE WORLD / MOTOR BRAND Félix García

THE NEWSPAPER OF CATALUNYA María Ángeles Pujol Gomá

THE PROGRESS Arturo Reboredo Brea

EUROPA PRESS Carlos Drake

GROUP V (Altagama and Cars) Eduardo Cano

TODAY José Antonio Polo Castellano

THE REASON Carlos de Miguel Egea

THE VANGUARD Francesc Pla Cucurull

THE VOICE OF GALICIA Juan Ares

THE PROVINCES Alex Adalid

MORE THAN CARS Gonzalo Serrano

MOTOR 16 Ángel Carchenilla on behalf of the Test Team

CAR MAGAZINE Emilio Olivares

ZINET MEDIA José Mauel González