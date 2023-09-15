“Avito Work”: SEO specialists can make money the fastest on a new iPhone

In Russia, the minimum pre-order version of the iPhone 15 costs 124,990 rubles. Experts from the Avito Works service analyzed and identified the top 15 specialists who can most quickly purchase a new Apple device. Lenta.ru got acquainted with the results of the study.

The analysts’ calculations were based on the iPhone index—the ratio of the cost of a new smartphone model to the average offered salary in September 2023. The ranking was topped by the profession of SEO specialist with a salary of 165,266 rubles, who will need only 15 days to buy the recently announced device.

The second and third places were occupied by a truck driver and a steelworker with an average proposed salary of 125,363 rubles and 120,000 rubles. Representatives of these professions will be able to earn money for a new iPhone in 21 and 22 days, respectively. Below in the ranking are industrial climber (116,807), real estate agent (110,860) and sales manager (105,591). They will need 23, 24 and 25 days to purchase a new smartphone.

A tiler with an average salary of 101,927 rubles will have to work 26 days for this. Broker (98,378) and turner (96,552) – 27. Car painter (93,878) and milling machine operator (92,358) – 28. An auto electrician with an average salary of 86,681 rubles will need two more days. An auto mechanic (84,502) and a finisher (83,953) will need 31 days. The last place in the ranking is occupied by a copywriter (83,084), who will have to earn money for a new iPhone for 32 days.

In general, the average salary offered on the market in September 2023 is 60,079 rubles. Based on this, on average a Russian will need to work 43 days to purchase a new gadget, analysts have found.

Earlier, Alexander Vurasko, a computer security specialist at Solar, warned that Russians should expect a surge in cybercriminal activity in connection with the release of the iPhone 15.

Apple introduced the iPhone 15 line of smartphones and other new devices at its annual fall presentation. The iPhone 15 will cost $799, the iPhone 15 Plus with a larger screen will cost $899.