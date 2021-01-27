On the territory of Russia, mutations of the coronavirus from South Africa and Japan have not yet been identified. About this in a conversation with RIA News said the deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Gorelov.

According to him, the department’s specialists carefully monitor the circulation of strains in the country.

A new variant of the 501.V2 virus was discovered by South African scientists late last year. An epidemiologist from South Africa said that this strain is 50% more infectious than normal coronavirus.

Specialists at the Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases at the beginning of the year also announced that they had identified a new mutation of the coronavirus, which differs from the “South African” and “British” variants.