The founder of the School of Health Resources, Candidate of Medical Sciences Andrey Beloveshkin told how to replace sunlight in winter.

The expert noted that the sun has a strong beneficial effect on the body, and recommended going for a walk at least for a short while in those moments when it looks out in the sky.

Part of the winter sun deficit can be offset by four factors, he said.

Firstly, Beloveshkin noted, a lot of light is needed for cheerfulness in winter. It can be supplied with high-power lamps or assembled systems. This is especially useful in the morning.

The specialist also recommended working near the window. At the same time, he stressed that it is necessary to individually approach the use of ultraviolet lamps at home. According to him, this can provoke photoaging of the skin.

The expert also recommends supplementation for vitamin D deficiencies.

“The sun promotes the formation of nitric oxide, which is important for vascular health. Its deficiency can be compensated by increasing physical activity, which also stimulates the formation of NO. If this is not possible on the street, then watch the series on an exercise bike, work while standing, buy jump ropes, balance weights, a horizontal bar for home, “Beloveshkin emphasized, whose words on Tuesday, January 5, leads “Russian newspaper”…

The specialist said that while being in the sun, at the same time as sunburn, a person receives endorphins and many other metabolites useful for the body. In winter, however, they can be produced in the body through jogging, bathing and hardening.

“Sunbathing in a solarium is harmful, but this is not a reason to go pale. Skin color depends not only on the presence of melanin in the body, but also fat-soluble carotenoids. These are tomato lycopene, orange cryptoxanthin, carrot beta-carotene, red fish astaxanthin and many others. If you eat a lot of vegetables, your skin will have a beautiful golden hue, and the pallor in winter betrays a pasta lover. Alternatively, supplement with astaxanthin, ”the specialist concluded.

In November, therapist Larisa Alekseeva gave advice on maintaining immunity during the cold season. The doctor noted that in winter one should create bright artificial lighting, replace things of black and gray colors with colored ones, and also afford chocolate and bananas.