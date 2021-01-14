Dan Banston, chief medical officer at Push Doctor, shared on what signs one can understand that he has already had a coronavirus, reports Express…

So, although the coronavirus may not manifest itself in any way immediately after infection, it often causes long-term consequences in the body, including those who are asymptomatic. The doctor noted that if a person feels exhausted for three months without any reason, then this may indicate a past illness.

Banston added that symptoms include fatigue and fatigue, headaches, and muscle or joint pain. He recalled that in this case, a person should make sure that he already had COVID-19 by passing an antibody test.

Earlier, experts named four early signs of COVID-19 infection. Scientists noted that one in five people with coronavirus experience stomach problems, including pain, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite.