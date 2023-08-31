Military expert Leonkov: EW disrupts the exchange of information between the drone and the operator

Electronic warfare (EW) systems are capable of disrupting the exchange of information between the drone and the operator. The narrow specialization of various systems makes it possible to more effectively influence various objects, including, for example, satellite systems. This was told to Lente.ru by military expert Alexei Leonkov.

“The basic principle of electronic warfare consists of two stages. The first is the detection of a complex operating in the radar wave range, the determination of the frequencies at which it operates. Next is suppression, that is, a violation of the functionality of information exchange with the operator. In addition, it is possible to suppress the system in such a way that its functioning is disrupted, ”Leonkov said.

He also added that there is a specialization of systems for various purposes: for radio fuses, satellite systems, for high-precision weapons and others.

“Specialization allows you to more effectively influence various means so that it either becomes a useless piece of iron, or that it is destroyed,” the specialist explained.

On the night of August 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) staged a massive drone raid on Russian territory. Drones were recorded in seven regions of the country – Moscow, Pskov, Ryazan, Kaluga, Bryansk and Oryol regions, as well as in Sevastopol.

The largest was the attack on the airfield in Pskov, where four Il-76 military transport aircraft were damaged. According to unconfirmed information, the object was hit by about 20 drones.