A study prepared by the CIGMA INTERNATIONAL HEALTHhas shown that only 32% of Spaniards claim to have a good quality of sleep. A very low figure that is related to sedentary lifestyle, bad habits, stress, labor demands and other factors. One of the aspects that most influences this aspect are snoring, directly associated with poor sleep quality.

Breathing interruptions created by snoring cause microdespertar constants that prevent the brain from accessing normally to the deep phases of sleep such as REM, and that are fundamental for proper physical and mental recovery. In addition, it is possible that it negatively affects blood oxygenation causing headaches.

How much these become something frequent “considerably” the risk of developing cardiovascular or cerebrovascular diseases, a “alarming” situation, if you take into account that more than 40 percent of men and 30 percent of women they snore regularly, And that many of them are not even aware of this, according to data from the Spanish Society of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery (Seorl-CCC).

The advice of a specialist

“The quality of rest It does not depend only on the amount of sleep hoursbut of its quality. Frequent snoring, especially if they are associated with apnea, affect the body’s ability to rest properly, “said the specialist in internal medicine and E-Health Medical Manager of Cigna Healthcare Spain, Dr. Daniela Silva, on the occasion of World Sleep Day.

To avoid snoring and improve sleep quality, the expert has influenced the focus on the posture, because sleeping mouth can make the tongue move towards the back of the throat, partially blocking the respiratory tract and causing snoring. “To avoid it, It is advisable to sleep sideways and use special pillows Or cushions designed to keep the body in lateral position, “he added.

Sleep | Istock

In the same way, A proper weight must be maintainedbecause obesity is one of the main factors that contribute to snoring, increasing the amount of tissue in the throat and hindering the passage of air during breathing, causing snoring. “To counteract it, it is essential to carry a balanced diet and exercise regularly, since it helps maintain a healthy weight,” he advised.

Silva has also influenced the need for overwhelmbecause in many cases the snoring are caused by a nasal congestion that hinders the passage of air through the respiratory tract, which is why it has considered “recommended” to perform nasal washes and, in the event that there is dryness in the environment, use humidifiers.

When snoring are more serious and related to disorders such as sleep apnea, It may be necessary to resort to devices such as CPAP to keep the airways open while falling asleep; In some cases, surgery can also be an option to correct the structural problems caused by snoring or apnea.