The main indicators of smartphone end-of-life are frequent reboots, sudden shutdowns and freezes. Associate Professor of the Department “Intelligent Information Security Systems” RTU MIREA Evgeny Kashkin in a conversation with RIA News called the signs of the imminent death of the gadget.

The expert also drew attention to the loss of touch sensitivity of the screen, swelling of the battery, strong heating of the gadget (even at rest) and too fast discharge of the device. The specialist recommended removing unnecessary applications, cleaning the smartphone’s memory from “rubbish”, getting a durable case, regularly rebooting the gadget and putting it to recharge at a battery charge level of 20 percent.

Earlier, Aleksandr Timofeev, associate professor of the Department of Informatics of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, shared the ways to keep the charge of the smartphone longer. According to Timofeev, you can save battery power by using the WakeLocks function, Smart Mode or Power Saving Mode.