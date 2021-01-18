Head of the Sleep Medicine Center, Moscow State University Lomonosov, candidate of medical sciences Alexander Kalinkin spoke about the increased risk of contracting viral infections, including coronavirus, due to lack of sleep.

On the air of the radio station “Moscow Speaks” the specialist explained that lack of sleep has a detrimental effect on the human immune system. With a reduction in sleep, immunity drops sharply, and the likelihood of catching any viral infection increases by 250%.

The doctor also recalled that the norm for an adult is from seven to nine hours of sleep. And in order to improve the quality of the night’s rest, Kalinkin recommended getting up and going to bed at the same time.

Earlier, the chief medical specialist at Push Doctor Dan Banston said on what grounds one can understand that he has already had a coronavirus. The doctor noted that if a person feels exhausted for three months without any reason, then this may indicate a past illness.