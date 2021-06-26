In a period of unfavorable epidemiological conditions, it is not possible to wait for the end of the results of studies on the effect of the amount of antibodies on human life; it is recommended to adhere to the vaccination regimens developed by the Ministry of Health. This was announced on June 26 by the candidate of medical sciences, doctor-immunologist Ksenia Bocharova.

Thus, Bocharova commented on the words of the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Melita Vujnovich that it is possible to vaccinate against COVID-19 with any level of antibodies. According to her, the vaccine cannot do any harm to a person due to the presence of antibodies in him.

“As for the new coronavirus infection, the infection is new, the vaccines are newly developed and the developers of the Ministry of Health recommend a specific vaccination schedule, which is recommended to be followed,” Bocharova was quoted as saying. REN TV…

Bacharova noted that there is still little time to conduct a study on the level of antibodies and their effect on human life. However, specialists will accumulate data and correct indications and contraindications for vaccination.

At the same time, infectious disease doctor Ilya Akinfiev noted that the Moscow Department of Health has received new recommendations, which say that vaccination is to assess the general state of a person’s health, and not the presence or absence of antibodies.

Also on June 26, Melita Vujnovic said that the COVID-19 pandemic can be stopped by universal vaccination, but its process cannot be delayed due to the emergence of new mutations of the infection. She stressed that it is important to vaccinate at least 60% of the population.

Large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 has been taking place in Russia since January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone on a voluntary basis. At the moment, four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

