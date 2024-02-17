The rarest Volkswagen model with a Dutch license plate? You might think an XL1, a Beetle RSi or a Phaeton W12 with a long wheelbase. They are probably all no rarer than this Volkswagen Saveiro, because there is only one of them with a Dutch license plate – and according to the owner of this car, there will be no more. Also nice: this pickup is for sale.

Owner Floris tells Top Gear Netherlands that he first saw the car in Curaçao. It was love at first sight, but he was initially able to resist the temptation. Until his wife and daughters also turned out to be charmed by the car and the small pickup. He went to the local Volkswagen dealer and bought this white copy in 2018.

Bought new myself in Curaçao

Floris himself put the car in a container for the Netherlands. The moment the Volkswagen Saveiro arrived here, the fuss immediately started. To get your cargo from the ports, you need an agent who will arrange everything for you. According to the owner, no one would dare burn their fingers on a container from Curaçao, and certainly not on a car from that region.

Many phone calls later, he found someone who was willing to help him get the car cleared. But importing a car from Curaçao is quite unusual, so 'customs with an army of dogs' stood at the container to inspect everything. Before the Saveiro left the port, Floris had already lost 5,000 euros.

Impossible to get a second one registered

A Volkswagen Saveiro has never been sold in the Netherlands or even in Europe, so the pick-up does not have type approval here. With a lot of effort, Floris was able to send a so-called 'German letter' via our neighboring country Kfz-Zulassung to arrange. And with that, after a lot of hassle, the car could be registered. According to Floris, the rules have now been tightened and he believes it is impossible to get a Saveiro on a Dutch license plate.

'This is really the only one you will ever see in the Netherlands or Europe. Last month I had someone who said he had bought one too, but he couldn't get a license plate on it. I said to him: if I can give you any advice, send him back to Brazil, because you are not going to get it done,” Floris explains to Top Gear Netherlands.

The specifications of the Saveiro

The Volkswagen Saveiro still has an old-fashioned 1.6-liter four-cylinder that the owner says is indestructible. What's nice for companies is that it has a gray license plate and you can fit five people in there. According to the seller, this pick-up is between a Polo and a Golf to drive. For example, it would bounce much less than a Hilux.

What should the only Volkswagen Saveiro in the Netherlands cost?

If you were to buy a Saveiro in a country like Brazil, you would spend around 18,000 euros. This Dutch copy must almost 25,000 euros costs at Stoopman Auto's, and this is exclusive of VAT. According to the seller, the car has already cost considerably more. And you get a car that is virtually new: the odometer shows less than 2,700 kilometers.