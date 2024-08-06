Rodrigo Aguirre arrived at America as a market possibility and to reinforce a position that is completely taken by Henry Martinwhich is why he fell with the “substitute” label, largely due to his recent poor level in Monterrey.
But like everything in life, the situation evolved and everything seems to indicate that the Uruguayan striker is convincing André Jardine of a chance in the starting eleven, especially after his debut against Juarez and his good form in the friendlies against Chelsea and Aston Villa.
Such is the degree of confidence in Rodrigo Aguirrethat the technical staff is analyzing a change of scheme to make room for the striker, since the substitution of is in no way contemplated Henrywho is also captain of the America club.
André Jardine is thinking of using Rodrigo Aguirre as centre forward along with Henry Martin, which would change the scheme of the America to play with two centre forwards, with the ’10’ behind, which in this case would be Diego Valdes.
In this way, the blue-cream team would be doing without the open ends, to give way to a diamond in the midfield, with Jonathan dos Santos as containment, Alvaro Fidalgo and Erick Sanchez as interiors, and Diego Valdes behind the forwards.
The scheme would be a 4-1-3-2, but without open wingers, so the presence of Javairo Dilrosun, Alejandro Zendejas and Brian Rodriguez would be relegated to the background.
It should be remembered that the arrival of Aguirre to AmericaAndré Jardine has said that in some matches he could play him as a second striker alongside Henry, so this system is not new to the Brazilian coach’s mind.
Aguirre has had some good games in his first appearances with the blue-cream shirt, but he will hardly be a priority if the results do not accompany the team. Even a star signing on the wings, which is still pending, could throw the scheme out the window and leave it for specific moments.
