It is also popularly known as the oh-sh*t-called the handle: the lever in the ceiling of your car, above the door, that your partner grabs in panic when the vehicles in front are already braking 600 meters away. The official function of this handle is to make it easier to get in and out. We think they used to be in every car (although they were often missing from the driver), but now we see them less and less. Even the new Mercedes EQE SUV no longer has handles above the door.

For simplicity’s sake, we assumed it’s a cost-cutting thing on most cars. After all, every part less is a few euros saved. With the Toyota Aygo or Volkswagen Polo – wherever they are missing – this will undoubtedly play a role. Mercedes tells us there could be another reason as well. It has to do with safety and aerodynamics.

No handles above the door means a lower roof

“The handles largely determine how high the car is,” explains a Mercedes spokesman. “The flatter the car is, the more efficient the aerodynamics. If you omit the handle, you can make the roof of a car much lower.’ He emphasizes that – at least at Mercedes – it has nothing to do with cutting costs. If you look at the silhouettes of the EQE and EQE SUV, you can see that every effort has been made to keep the roofline as low as possible.

Why do handles make the roof higher?

That has to do with safety. There are strict requirements for how hard the materials that sit next to a passenger’s head can be. Handles are by definition made of harder material, so you don’t want to sit with your head next to them in a crash. The handles above the doors must therefore be well above the heads. The seat cannot be lowered any further, so the roof would have to be raised.

Mercedes explains that during development they even fire artificial heads at the interior parts of new cars from certain angles. Based on the damage on the artificial heads, they can see whether the car meets the safety requirements. It is therefore no coincidence that you can dent the upholstery around the edge of the roof a bit on most cars.

Incidentally, these rules are also the reason why you can’t buy a road car with a full roll cage; those things are way too hard. Usually if there is an option for a cage (for example with the sportier models from AMG or Porsche), it is a half cage behind the driver. For a complete cage you would have to visit a specialist.

Designers are happy with it

We dare to speak of a sacrifice for aerodynamics, because we bet that most people appreciate such a handle above the door. Incidentally, there is another reason that brands do not mind not mounting handles above the doors: it apparently keeps the designers happy. “The designer will like it better because it has a smoother surface, but that’s not our motivation.”

They still have larger Mercedes cars

Incidentally, Mercedes does not omit the handles above the doors in all cars. “If we have a big car, like the EQS, we feel that car needs a handle because it’s being driven by a specific kind of person. The EQE is aimed at another customer, so we can omit the handle there,” explains the spokesperson. So it concerns cars with an older target group, we read between the lines.