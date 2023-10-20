After the controversy of Alexis Vega due to his latest indiscipline at the Guadalajara Sports Club, it is a fact that it is already a novel that will last at least until the next winter transfer market and that, although the red and white institution has already reinstated him in training and left him free of an exemplary sanction, it remains unknown what will happen to his situation within the club.
Therefore, some clubs are already analyzing the possibility of adding him to their ranks for Clausura 2024; However, there is a team that has a special interest in the sale of the attacker and it is his previous club, Toluca FC.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The scarlet institution gave him his first professional opportunity in Mexican soccer, making his debut under the orders of José Saturnino Cardozoconsolidating it and attracting the attention of several teams, where the team from Guadalajara was the one that obtained its transfer a few years ago.
That is why, the sports president of the scarlets, Francisco Suinagaconfirmed that they are aware of what happens with the attacker because if the sale to any team in Mexico or abroad is completed, the Mexicans will add money to their coffers.
“It is a percentage regardless of where the sale is. In Mexican soccer too (…) It is not a topic that we have talked about at all. It is not even the window and we have not talked about it. We have a very complete squad and we will have to see at the end of the tournament how this moves”
– Francisco Suinaga.
For Clausura 2019, Guadalajara shook the transfer market when it announced the acquisition of Alexis Vega; However, the negotiations with the Toluca board were closed with the condition that the Scarlets would keep part of the attacker’s letter, which percentage is unknown.
With its current situation, it seems imminent that the Sacred Flock will seek to sell it at any cost this winter to obtain some financial benefit before it leaves free in the summer, since it seems that they no longer have any intention of seeking a renewal with the history that has occurred.
#special #reason #Toluca #waits #sale #Alexis #Vega