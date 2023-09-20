You will probably notice that the curbs in Suzuka are partly painted black and yellow this year. The curbs are colored red and white throughout the circuit except in Turn 2. This has nothing to do with Wiz Khalifa’s song or with the Japanese football club Kashiwa Reysol. The black and yellow stones are Sebastian Vettel’s idea and they are there for a good reason.

The four-time F1 world champion returns to the racing series this weekend. Unfortunately, Vettel will not get into the Aston Martin to replace Stroll after his crash in Singapore. If you know the former driver a little, you can make a good guess as to where the story is going next. On Instagram, Vettel shares a video in which he explains why he is at his ‘favorite track’.

A project by Vettel

His presence is related to the ‘Buzzin Corner’ project. Vettel would like to draw attention to the importance and impact of biodiversity. As an attention grabber, Vettel was allowed to paint the curbstones in the second corner – which is actually the extension of the first corner – black and yellow in honor of the bee. The bee plays an important role when it comes to biodiversity.

“The bee is yellow and black and is the perfect ambassador for us around this project,” says Vettel. In addition to the black and yellow curbs, eleven insect hotels have been placed on the inside of the bend. If all goes well, the drivers will also participate in an ‘activation’. We are curious to see what the drivers do in their supporting roles for this project.