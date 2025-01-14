The report of the New York magnate’s greatest enemy in the courts, sent to Congress last week, emphasizes the seriousness of the crimes charged.
donald trump He not only recovered the keys to the White House when he won the presidential elections on November 5. He also managed to shake off the criminal cases that have followed him for almost two years. It was evident last week, when the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#special #prosecutor #defends #electoral #victory #saved #Trump #convicted
Leave a Reply