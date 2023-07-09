Some people leave their mark for life, especially some professors. After forty years of services spent teaching at school, the professor’s farewell becomes a moment to be framed, one of those that go around the web and remain forever in the memories of those who lived them. This is what happens at D’Azeglio, the classical high school of Turin, one of the best-known schools in the area, famous for its rigor but also for its avant-garde initiatives. Here Enzo Novara, professor of philosophy, retired a few days ago, after four decades of teaching. And the entire school population, from students to colleagues, passing through technical and administrative staff, shows up in the corridor, divided into two wings, to give Novara its “Walk of fame”, an exit accompanied by applause pouring. A scene that did not go unnoticed.

“What am I most proud of? Of my boys, always», Novara commented to Corriere di Torino, «I didn’t expect it, not like this – says Novara – The gesture went beyond any imagination, it was a surprise. I imagined a greeting, especially at the end of the year, but the modality was beautiful and exciting». The balance of his forty years behind the chair can only leave a positive memory, according to what he says: «Of course, there have been moments of natural difficulty in this long period at work. Situations arise that you cannot even imagine. I have to say, however, that I had a good time with the boys. There was no reason not to smile, not to be at their best with them. In order not to hear them, listen to them when possible. Even have fun. He can screech thinking about the commitment, but I can say it: I really enjoyed myself ». Now, a new chapter is opening for the professor: «I will continue to devote myself to philosophical practices, trying to bring the subject beyond the theoretical and rigid confines. I start from a conviction: philosophy is life, it is present in our existence. Even when we don’t realize it, we are building it».