A new Aerolineas Argentinas flight departed tonight for Moscow to bring to the country 300,000 doses of the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the first dose of which is already being applied in all provinces.

The flight, which took off after 9 p.m. and will be back on Saturday, will be the second that the flag airline has carried out to bring the coronavirus vaccines developed by Russia to the country.

The transfer of the vaccines will take a total of 40 hours, between the outbound trip to Moscow, the loading of the aircraft and the return, so it is estimated that on Saturday at noon it will arrive in the country.

On the plane, an Airbus A330-202 registration LV-GHQ, a crew of 20 people travels with the aim of making the flight without technical stops.

Airlines already went to Moscow to look for the first batch of Sputnik V vaccines, on a flight that arrived in Argentina on December 24 with the first 300,000 doses that are already being applied.

A report released by Nomivac (Federal Register of Nominalized Vaccination) shows that a total of 138,218 people had already been vaccinated in 477 localities throughout the country, all of them health personnel.

Buenos Aires is the province with the highest number of vaccinated people, with a total of 46,670 people, followed by Córdoba (14,123), Santa Fe (8,582) and the City of Buenos Aires (7,950).