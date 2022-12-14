Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Kim D-kye, Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of South Korea, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and the accompanying delegation.

Dr. Youssef Al-Obaidly, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, took them on a tour to see the mosque’s facilities, and what the “Visitors Center” contains and offers in terms of an integrated system and distinguished services for the mosque’s visitors from different cultures, and about the unique experience launched by the center, “The Path of Tolerance”, which It takes the visitors of the mosque with their different cultures on an exceptional journey of discovery, through a narration of the three sections of the trail that narrate a pioneering achievement in the field of coexistence and tolerance, and opening channels of civilized dialogue between the different cultures of the world.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation toured the mosque’s halls and external corridors, where they learned about the mosque’s civilized message calling for coexistence, tolerance and openness to the other, emanating from the exploits and values ​​of the founding father, and the great role played by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in introducing tolerant Islamic culture and promoting civilized communication between The different cultures and peoples around the world, on the history of the founding of the great edifice, the aesthetics of the mosque and the exquisite arts of Islamic architecture, which were clearly evident in all its corners, and the unique holdings of the mosque, and the most wonderful works of Islamic civilization throughout the ages of arts and engineering designs that met in their diversity and diversity in The design of the mosque, to reflect the beauty and harmony of cultures in one creative work.

At the end of the visit, His Excellency was presented with a copy of the book “Spaces of Light”, one of the publications of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, which includes a number of distinguished photographs and the winner of the “Spaces of Light” award.