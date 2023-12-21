Kia Italia launches the new Special Edition versions of Niro EV and EV6, specifically designed for those who want to be protagonists in the immediate and simple transition towards a future of sustainable mobility.





Niro EV: The possibility to choose between three highly efficient electrified powertrains, the perfect combination of cutting-edge design and functionality make Niro the ideal CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) for anyone who wants to approach the new frontiers of electrified mobility.

In particular, the Niro EV represents a key model for Kia on the path to electrification. It offers an incredible all-electric range of 460 km (WLTP) thanks to 150 kW of power and 255 Nm of torque, for brilliant performance in all conditions.

The Niro EV uses a 64.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, which takes just 43 minutes to recharge from 10-80% with a DC fast charger.

With a view to further expanding the range, Kia Italia launches two new versions on the market.

Kia Niro EV Business Special Edition which, with a list price of €40,950, offers very complete equipment:

10.25″ navigator with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

7 years of Kia Connect and 1 year of free Over-The-Air updates

Automatic Speed ​​Limit Assistance

Automatic climate

Smart Keys

17″ alloy wheels

Warranty for 7 years with no mileage limit

Thanks to the ongoing Kia Promotions, the Niro EV Business Special Edition can be purchased with the K Lease formula at the highly competitive price of €29,950, including the state EcoBonus.

The version is also launched Style Special Edition which, at a list price of €47,950, offers a series of additional equipment that make it perfect for every type of need:

Highway Driving Assist

Blind-spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Rear Cross Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Front and rear parking sensors

Automatically opening tailgate

Heated artificial leather seats with lumbar support function

Full LED headlights

Aesthetic customization which includes roof bars, tinted rear windows and chromed skid plates on both the front and rear.

Kia EV6 is the first BEV designed and developed by Kia on the dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and represents the first step in Kia's transition into the era of electrification. Great autonomy, ultra-fast 800V charging system and distinctive crossover style: these are just some of the many features that characterize this very innovative car.

To give further value to this car, Kia Italia has decided to include 2 new versions in the range, the Air Business at the price of €48,950 and the Air Special Edition RWD and AWD, respectively priced at €58,450 for the rear-wheel drive version and €61,950 for the version with 4-wheel drive and two 325 horsepower engines.

There Air Business it is the new entry-level version of the EV6 range, equipped with a 58 kWh battery and capable of a range of up to 394 km.

The trim level includes:

Seats in fabric and artificial leather

Kia Navigation System with 12.3″ touch screen with Smart Route Planner included

19″ alloy wheels

Full LED front and rear lights

ADAS: Lane Keeping Assist, Lane following assist, Smart Cruise Control, emergency braking for cars, pedestrians, cyclists and with turning function.

There Air Special Edition, thanks to the 77.4 kWh Long Range battery and a combined autonomy of over 500 km (RWD rear-wheel drive version), it offers further new contents, such as vegan leather interiors and high glossy black wheel arches.

Some contents of the top of the range GT-line version are included in the set-up:

20'' alloy wheels

Full LED headlights with intelligent adaptive beam

Electronically adjustable front seats with driver's side memory function

Heated seats both front and rear

Mood lamps for a unique atmosphere inside the passenger compartment.

In terms of security they are included the more sophisticated Adas which further raise the level of level 2 autonomous driving: Highway Driving Assist 2 suggests adapting the cruise control to the identified speed limit and moves the car between one lane and another by simply activating the direction indicator; Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) for cars, pedestrians, cyclists and turning and crossing functions.

Starting from December, a new, flexible formula for using the car, an innovative one, was introduced Kia Flexwhich allows the customer to choose their EV6 online and enjoy driving with a subscription for a minimum of 6 up to a maximum of 18 months.

After the first 6 months, the customer will be able to choose whether to continue, return the vehicle at any time by choosing to switch to a new Kia or to terminate the subscription.

For example, with Kia Flex it is possible to drive the Kia EV6 Air Business for just €760 per month including VAT (fee calculated with 10,000 km of annual use).

