The Special Draw ‘Children of San Ildefonso’ of the National Lottery has brought luck to a total of twelve provinceswhere they played the main prizes that were at stake this Saturday.

He first prizeendowed with one million euros for the series—100,000 euros per tenth—has been for the number 73,496which has been sold in six provinces, reports Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

Specifically, the tenths awarded with this first prize have been distributed in lottery administrations of Gava (Barcelona), Miranda de Ebro (Burgos), Grenade, Madrid, Murcia and Valencia.

For his part, the second prize —endowed with 250,000 euros for the series— has corresponded to the number 85,051, sold in four locations from three provinces: Elche (Alicante), Gijón (Asturias), Calella (Barcelona) and Gironella (Barcelona).

Likewise, the third prize —endowed with 50,000 euros for the series— has been for number 74,925, the most distributed throughout the territory this Saturday, since it has fallen in a total of twelve municipalities in nine provinces.

The tenths awarded with this third prize have been sold in Cox (Alicante), Mutxamel (Alicante), Saint Coloma de Gramenet (Barcelona), The Solana (Ciudad Real), Huelva, Martos (Jaen), Mostoles (Madrid), Alhaurin de la Torre (Malaga), Malaga, Bullas (Murcia), Alaquàs (Valencia) and Valencia.