Monterrey resumed its good pace in the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX after beating FC Juárez by a score of 3-1. With a double from Rogelio Funes Mori and a goal from Maximiliano Meza, Rayados obtained three very important points and managed to climb to eighth place in the general classification.
Luis Romo, one of the most experienced players in the current Rayados squad, sent a message at the end of the match against Bravos. The former Cruz Azul and Querétaro player highlighted this weekend’s victory and dedicated the match to Sergio Canales, a footballer who will miss the remainder of the Apertura 2023 due to an injury.
These were the words of Luis Romo in his message:
“Very important victory before traveling with the national team. Every day stronger. Thank you all very much for your support. Sergio Canales, get well soon, friend”
– Luis Romo
Monterrey’s next match will be against Pumas in a match corresponding to matchday 13. The duel will be played at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Sunday, October 22, after the break for the FIFA Date.
National University will be a tough test for those from the Sultana del Norte. The team led by Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed is in third position in the general table with 21 points.
Will Rayados be able to continue on its way to direct league positions?
