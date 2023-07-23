The transfer of Ozziel Herrera Tigres UANL is a fact, all that is missing is the official announcement that will be given in the next few hours, the set of Robert Dante Siboldi You will be able to count on a jewel with a great projection of Mexican soccer.
According to information from the journalist Fox Sports, Ruben Rodriguezthe 22-year-old attacker has a contract for the next four years with the cats, that is, he will be linked with the cats until the summer of 2027, but he will have a special clause in the event that interest from a club from the Old Continent arises.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Ozziel Herrera He sought that in his contract there were clauses and facilities to go to European football in the future and his dream not be frustrated, a fundamental point to accept the offer of the feline club.
Both directives convinced the also selected Mexican to become a Tigres footballer and not make the decision to wait for his last year of contract to look for a team in Europe as a free player.
Ozziel Herrera He debuted with del Atlas at the age of 17. At present, the youth is a fundamental piece of the starting eleven of the Mexican strategist Benjamin Mora. In addition, he was champion of the recent Gold Cup with the Aztec team.
#special #clause #Ozziel #Herrera #Tigres #UANL #Europe
Leave a Reply