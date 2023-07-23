TIGERS

Ozziel Herrera arranged with Tigres, for four years.

He will sign until the summer of 2027, with a clause to leave for Europe in case a GOOD offer arrives.

The feline directive is committed to young Mexicans in search of renewing the squad.@FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/YKcmqmNF4m

– Rubén Rodríguez 👤 (@ruubenrod) July 21, 2023