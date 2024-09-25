Wojciech Szczesny said yes to FC Barcelona However, there is a clause that could complicate the situation for the operation to be completed. The Polish goalkeeper would still depend on the goodwill of Juventus.
According to the newspaper Sport, The fate of Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is also at stake for Juventus. The Turin side have reportedly negotiated a release clause in their goalkeeper’s contract and early retirement last July.
According to the agreement, if the Pole wants to return to one of the big clubs in Europe, he must pay Juve a sum of money in advance.
His representatives are already in intense talks with the Bianconeri management to resolve the situation. His signing for Barça would then be confirmed. His profile would have been maintained to the detriment of Keylor Navas.
Szczesny is one of the most experienced goalkeepers in football. He has played over 270 Serie A games, over 130 Premier League games and has been involved in 75 Champions League matches. His talent in the attacking line was further demonstrated during Euro 2024 with some great saves for his Polish national team.
The only problem is that the 34-year-old goalkeeper has not stepped onto a football pitch for four months. Having retired from football, how has he kept up physically? In principle we should not see him as a starter.
