After all, it seems that finally Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Cristian 'Chicote' Calderón They will reach an agreement to maintain their relationship, despite the fact that a few weeks ago it was said that the player would not always be renewed after the indiscipline in Toluca, however, the institution forgave him and now they are considering renewing him, but yes, with some clauses within your contract.
The player ends his contract at the end of this month of December and fortunately he would not have to leave the club, since they once again offered him to renew for at least one more year, but with some anti-indiscipline clauses with the aim of avoid.
The 26-year-old footballer has been with the Guadalajara team for four years and although his performance in these years has been irregular and he has shown flashes of great performance for certain periods, he has been the left back who has best adapted to what the technicians ask him to do. They have passed through the team.
Without a doubt, what he cost a few years ago from Necaxa has not been worth it, as it was a very high investment, but at least he can say that he has played 111 games in which he has conceded 10 goals and eight assists.
His highest value on the market was four million euros and is currently valued at two million, taking into account that he is still quite young at 26 years old, expectations were higher a few years ago. Meanwhile, he can enjoy the fortune of being able to continue in one of the most winning and popular teams in Mexico.
