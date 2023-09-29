McCarthy unveiled the proposal ahead of a feel-good vote on Friday.

The plan also includes harsh border security provisions demanded by his far-right wing, but with almost no chance of passing in the Democratic Senate.

Friday is the day before the almost certain closure expected Saturday.

The bill would keep government operations open until October 31.

The US Senate is working on its own bipartisan plan, which has broad support from both parties, to continue funding at current levels.

US government funding ends at the beginning of the federal fiscal year on October 1, 2023, which means the shutdown will actually begin at 12:01 a.m. if Congress is unable to pass a funding plan signed by the president into law.

It is impossible to predict how long the shutdown will last this time, with Congress divided between the Democratic-controlled Senate and the Republican-led House of Representatives.