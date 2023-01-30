McCarthy said in a statement to CBS, Sunday, that he wants to find a reasonable and responsible way to raise the public debt ceiling, “while controlling what he described as “unbridled spending” by Congress.

The scheduled talks will be McCarthy’s first with Biden since he was elected Speaker of the House this month after Republicans took control of the chamber.

Raising the public debt ceiling allows the government to cover expenses and is often a routine measure.

But members of the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives are threatening not to ratify the measure, which raises the public debt ceiling, currently set at $31.4 trillion.

Biden has previously declared that this issue is “non-negotiable”.

Biden accuses Republicans of taking “the economy hostage,” and the White House refuses to even put Wednesday’s meeting in the category of negotiations.

Biden’s official schedule shows he will only discuss “a range of issues” with McCarthy on Wednesday.

Recently, White House spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre said that raising the public debt ceiling “is the duty of this country and its leaders to avoid economic chaos.”

And she continued, “Congress has always done this, and the president expects the council to do its duty again,” stressing that the matter is “non-negotiable.”

This position predicts a sharp clash that the country may witness in the coming weeks.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns that a US default would cause a “global financial crisis”, raise borrowing costs and undermine the dollar’s status as an international reserve currency.

On Thursday, the US Treasury began taking “extraordinary measures” to reduce outstanding debt subject to the specified ceiling, and to avoid default.

But the Treasury warned that the tools available would help only for a limited period, likely not to exceed six months.

While McCarthy stressed that the country “will not default,” he stressed that the Democrats bear responsibility for spending, which reached its highest levels in the first two years of the Biden era.

He stressed in his statement to CBS that “this path cannot be continued.”

Representative Adam Smith, a Democrat from Washington state, responded by saying that Republicans have not made it clear what sectors they intend to cut spending in.

He added, in a statement to the “Fox News” news network: “At the present time, the Republicans have no plan, and they complain about spending and not raising the public debt ceiling without putting forward a plan specifying where we will make the cuts.”

“Give us a choice and then we can argue,” he added.

But McCarthy expressed optimism that an agreement could be reached that would prevent the country from defaulting.

He said he wanted to meet with Biden and “reach an agreement that enables us to move forward in putting the country on a path of balance.”

“I think the president would be willing to come to an agreement,” he added.

Jean-Pierre said that the meeting between Biden and McCarthy will also touch on the president’s efforts to reduce the US deficit “by paying the richest and major companies their fair shares” instead of some Republicans’ proposal to cut politicized social spending.