The Speaker of the House of Representatives pointed out an alarming detail in Biden’s behavior

The new Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said that the behavior of the country’s President Joe Biden is noticeably weakening in cognitive functions. He made this statement in an interview with the TV channel Fox News.

“I see, I think many people see. This is a matter of age… This is not a personal insult, this is reality,” he pointed out.

The Republican answered a question from reporters about whether he sees weakening cognitive functions in the behavior of the President and Democrat Biden.