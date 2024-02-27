Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Simonyan: an alternative to the CSTO – any methods of self-defense

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan answered the question of how the republic will ensure its security in the event of suspension of membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). According to him, an alternative to the organization can be any means of protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, reports Telegram– channel “Sputnik-Armenia”.

“We asked the CSTO a question that remained unanswered: what is its area of ​​responsibility? While there is no answer to this question, the CSTO has “turned off” itself and is not functioning,” said the speaker of parliament.

He added that if the republic’s membership in the organization is suspended, Armenia will ensure its security by any available means, but did not explain how specifically.

During his speech, Simonyan also commented on reports about the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the country. According to a representative of the legislative chamber, he does not have such information.