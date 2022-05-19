Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, offered, on his behalf and on behalf of the members of the Arab Parliament, the duty of condolences on the death of the late, God Almighty, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

This came during a visit by Al-Asoumi at the head of a parliamentary delegation today to the UAE Embassy in Cairo, where he was received by Maryam Khalifa Al Kaabi, the UAE’s ambassador to Cairo and the permanent representative to the League of Arab States.

During the visit, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament renewed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy on the death of the late, God Almighty, praying to the Almighty to dwell in his vast gardens.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament said that the United Arab Emirates and the Arab and Islamic world have lost, with the passing away of the late, a leader and teacher who devoted his life to serving his country and nation, until his country became among the ranks of developed countries, and spared no effort in defending the issues of the Arab nation and strengthening the Arab solidarity march on all levels.

During the meeting, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament also blessed the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates, expressing his sincere wishes to His Highness for success and payment in order to achieve the aspirations of the people of the Emirates.



