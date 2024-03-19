Home page politics

The SPD's leading candidate for Europe, Katarina Barley, is in favor of quotas for women in politics and business. She also criticizes Justice Minister Buschmann for his stance on violence against women.

Berlin – Despite constant expressions of will from those responsible Women in political leadership positions and business are still underrepresented. For the SPD's top candidate in the upcoming European elections, Katarina Barley, there is therefore no alternative to women's quotas. “It's a shame that we need quotas, but without them nothing moves,” says Barley in an interview IPPEN.MEDIA.

SPD Europe's leading candidate, Katarina Barley, believes there is no alternative to a mandatory quota for women in politics and business. She also criticizes her successor Marco Buschmann. © IMAGO/Kira Hofmann

SPD top candidate: “Without a quota, nothing has happened for over 60 years”

For the SPD politician and Vice President of the European Parliament, equal representation of women has a major influence on how a society develops. “We want equal pay for equal work, Germany is poor compared to other European countries. The wage gap obviously also affects women’s pensions,” says Barley.

Barley also believes that the fact that women's equal participation does not happen automatically is based on history: “In 1919, women were allowed to enter parliament for the first time in Germany. It took until 1987 for the proportion of women in parliament in the Federal Republic to exceed ten percent! And even this was only achieved because the Greens and SPD introduced a quota,” says the SPD politician in an interview. “Without a quota, nothing had happened for over 60 years. The same applies in business. The idea that quality will prevail and that things will take care of themselves is unfortunately not true.”

Barley: Men are more likely to recruit men

On EU-level, mandatory women's quotas of up to 40 percent will apply on supervisory boards and executive boards from 2026. However, Barley does not consider it important that this value is not higher. “It's about the mechanism being accepted. We need a critical mass of women. Because: People recruit people who are similar to them. All-male management levels are also more likely to hire men. This has been proven for a long time.”

In addition to the lack of participation, there is also the Violence against women remains high a sign of a lack of equality in Germany and Europe. At the European level, the so-called Violence Directive should tighten and standardize penalties for violence against women. However, Germany and the responsible Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) prevented rape from being included. For Barley, who was previously Minister of Justice herself, this is a clearly missed opportunity of the Violence Protection Directive.

Criticism of Federal Justice Minister Buschmann: “I think that’s a shame”

“It obliges states to ensure a minimum level of protection for women. How the states do this in individual cases is up to them. Rape is the worst form of sexual violence, of which women are significantly more likely to be victims. But she didn't make it in. We couldn’t get the German Ministry of Justice to do that,” Barley says in an interview.

She therefore contacted Justice Minister Buschmann. “He says that there is no legislative competence for this. I see it differently. The legal basis for the European decision is sexual exploitation. And then the Ministry of Justice says that rape is not included,” says the SPD top candidate and continues: “In their argument, circumcision or genital mutilation is indeed sexual exploitation. In my opinion it's a question of desire. I think that’s a real shame.”